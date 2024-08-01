New speakers confirmed for Singularity SA Summit

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – TEN new speakers have been announced for the Singularity South Africa summit set for Johannesburg in October.

They will cover various topics, from decentralised identity, disruptive innovation, longevity mindset, scaling artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace, AI in the classroom, web3, metaverse, crypto tech and the future of environmental, social and governance (ESG) and sustainability.

The new speakers include Sandy Carter (Chief Operations Officer of Unstoppable Domains): non-fungible token enthusiast NFT Evan Luthra; Brian Armstrong (interim executive director of the Centre for Technological) and co-CEO of Singularity South Africa, Mic Mann.

Others are Jania Okwechime (partner for data analytics and AI leader, Deloitte West Africa); Dhesen Ramsamy (Chief Technology and Data Officer at Old Mutual); Celiwe Ross (Group Strategy, Sustainability, People and Public Affairs at Old Mutual) and Angela Shurina (Executive Coach 360 & Founder of Your Best Coaching).

ReKindle Learning and co-CEO at Imagine Worldwide, Rapelang Rabana, is another addition.

They will present at the summit where exponential technologies and decentralised identity are to take centre stage.

The Singularity Summit will be in collaboration with Old Mutual.

Ramsamy said Old Mutual was gearing up to showcase its commitment to innovation and emerging technologies through partnerships and collaboration at the summit and beyond.

“After all, it is only as a collective that we can fully harness the opportunities that innovation and technology enable,” Ramsamy said.

Shayne Mann, co-CEO of SingularityU South Africa, said, “The remarkable thought leaders that will be on stage reflect our commitment and Singularity’s vision to help future proof Africa by empowering delegates with the knowledge needed to positively impact the future trajectory of the continent.”

SingularityU is a global learning and innovation community using exponential technologies to tackle the world’s biggest challenges.

– CAJ News