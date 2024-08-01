ODeX announces expansion to East Africa

from OKORO CHINDEU in Lagos, Nigeria

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – THE online platform for ocean shipping documentation exchange and payment facilitation, Online Documents Exchange (ODeX), has expanded to Kenya.

The Indian-headquartered firm believes the introduction in Kenya will drive substantial improvements in shipping efficiency and digital operations throughout East Africa, with the country being one the largest and most advanced economies in the region.

The expansion to Kenya, alongside Malaysia, is in partnership with Hapag-Lloyd, the Germany-based vessel firm.

This is set to transforming shipping in East Africa and Southeast Asia.

The partners hail Kenya’s strategic location, coupled with its robust infrastructure and bustling ports, which they say positions it as a key hub for international trade.

Prashant Sindhwani, Country Manager, Hapag-Lloyd Kenya, said by integrating ODeX’s platform, the company aimed to improve Hapag-Lloyd processes and enhance its service delivery.

“This initiative aligns with our commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of our customers,” Sindhwani remarked.

The introduction of ODeX is anticipated to significantly reduce paperwork, minimise errors and accelerate processes for clients, ultimately leading to improved operational efficiency and cost savings.

Liji Nowal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, said the expansion into Kenya, highlighted a commitment to improving global shipping operations through digital innovation.

“Our goal is to enhance efficiency and compliance for our customers, making shipping operations more seamless and effective worldwide,” she said.

Kenya and Malaysia are the 13th and 14th countries where the ODeX is active.

Before Kenya, other African countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal and South Africa already had access to the platform in the continent.

– CAJ News