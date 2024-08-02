Huawei flags off LEAP programme for Namibia

from ALFRED SHILONGO in Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia Bureau

WINDHOEK, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI is to equip more than 1 000 youth in Namibia with digital skills this year, mainly through its recently-announced programme for Sub-Saharan Africa.

At an event in China, Huawei also bestowed an award for Namibia for initiatives to empower young people through technology.

The technology company has launched the LEAP for the Southern African nation at its global headquarters in Shenzhen.

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology, the Ministry of Sports, Youth and National Service and Huawei Technologies Namibia will jointly implement the initiative.

LEAP is the acronym of Leadership, Employability, Advancement and Possibility. It is a joint effort between Huawei and the African Telecommunications Union (ATU).

It comprises some activities, including ICT training, certification courses and digital capacity building for governments.

“The goal of the initiative is to foster ICT digital skills development, innovation and leadership among the young people in Namibia,” Emma Theofelus, Namibia Minister of Information and Communication Technology, said in Shenzhen.

She pointed out latest statistics indicating 71 percent of Namibia’s 3 million-population was under the age of 35.

“So, we have a very young population that not only needs to be educated, but that needs to be skilled to be prepared for the jobs of the future,” Theofelus said.

The 2024 programme will include components such as empowering 50 beneficiaries through Seeds for the Future scheme, launch of an ICT academy as well as training 1 000 youths and certifying 100 engineers.

The participants of the programme will have an opportunity to get internships at Huawei Technologies Namibia and visit China to compete in ICT-related competitions.

Huawei has also awarded Namibia the 2023 Global Championship for Tech4Good accolade.

Ke Wang, Vice President of Huawei, handed the award to Audrin Mathe, Executive Director at the Ministry of ICT.

The global competition is a major component of Huawei’s flagship corporate social responsibility programme, Seeds for the Future, which covers over 140 countries.

“Namibia came up with a concept that empowers young people in tech Leadership and employability among others,” Mathe explained.

– CAJ News