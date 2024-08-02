Trio arrested after Chinese abducted in South Africa

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH African police have rescued a Chinese national recently abducted in the Eastern Cape province.

Disturbingly, the victim’s brother has also been kidnapped and has not yet been found or released.

The missing Chinese national had paid the abductors ransom of R350 000 (US$19 149 or ¥ 143 825).

This latest kidnapping incident occurred in Qonce (or King William’s Town).

East London police traced the now rescued victim to a house said to be that of a taxi owner.

The Chinese were found in the house unharmed.

Three suspects have been arrested.

Police recovered a shotgun, eleven boxes of ammunition in different calibres, a safe and suspected stolen property. Police believe more arrests are imminent.

“As we continue to mitigate cases of kidnapping, swift arrests of perpetrators is sending a message that the police are determined to harshly deal with this scourge,” said the Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene.

Last week, police rescued two Chinese women hours after they were kidnapped north of the commercial hub of Johannesburg.

Last month, the Chinese embassy in South Africa advised its nationals to “firmly establish safety awareness, strictly abide by local laws, regulations and customs and ensure travel safety.”

– CAJ News