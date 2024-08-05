Africa playing catch-up in the digital ecosystem

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – AN expert has proposed partnerships between governments and the private sector as well as policy reforms, to ensure universal access to mobile internet in Africa.

Sarah Slabbert, Frost & Sullivan’s consultant, believes such strategies would be key in securing the continent’s place in the digital ecosystem and tackling digital exclusion, they should therefore be a priority for governments and the private sector.

Slabbert was giving a review on Internet Access, Smartphone Use and Related Outcomes in Africa.

Her analysis showed that Android phones were well-suited to the African market, but the broader issue was the lack of widespread internet access in many African countries.

Morocco recorded a 90,7 percent internet penetration rate, the highest in Africa. The country is home to slightly over 38 million people, meaning less than 4 million people do not have access to the internet.

Nigeria has the highest number of internet users, reaching 103 million, which is still less than half the recorded 229 million population.

“This highlights the disparity between African countries, which can greatly impact the lives and futures of the respective populations,” Slabbert said.

She said the variability in access between countries such as Morocco and Nigeria showed the capacity for widespread internet penetration, which ultimately could be achieved.

Slabbert said this could be done by forming public-private partnerships through effective policy aimed at rolling out infrastructure to provide and ensure stable internet access to a greater proportion of a country’s population.

“Africa must catch up to maintain relevance and participation on the global market,” she said.

“Should this be achieved, currently excluded African businesses and creators alike could be given the key to unlocking a new realm of possibilities for their businesses and futures,” Slabbert said.

According to Frost & Sullivan, internet access is intermittent in Africa, with only 36 percent penetration as of 2022.

Africa’s population is estimated at 1,5 billion. This equates to 900 million people having no internet access.

“This means no smartphone connectivity, no access to Google and no GPS systems, to name a few,” Slabbert said.

Regarding smartphone use, statistics indicate Android phones are significantly more popular than iPhones. This is attributed to the former’s comparatively lower cost and broader range of product choices.

In 2023, Android commanded an 85,6 percent market share, while Apple enjoyed 13,3 percent market share, according to Frost & Sullivan, a business consultancy firm.

– CAJ News