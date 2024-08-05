KwaZulu-Natal Bags Two New Heritage Sites

from NOMZAMO NGCOBO in Pietermaritzburg

PIETERMARITZBURG, (CAJ News) – KWAZULU-NATAL (KZN) has secured two new heritage sites, putting the province in a great position to boost local tourism and beyond.

The Sibhudu Cave in Tongaat and oHlange in Inanda were declared heritage sites during the 46 United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) held recently.

Sibhudu Cave, a rock shelter near Tongaat, north of Durban, contains an Iron Age deposit dating back several years.

Its declaration follows the nomination of three archaeological sites in KZN and Western Cape, recommended by the International Council on Monuments and Sites.

The oHlange nomination is part of 10 showcasing the events, ideas, and beliefs central to the struggle for freedom. The KwaZulu-Natal component, oHlange, comprises the Dube family cemetery, Dr. John Dube’s grave, his house, and the original oHlange Institute school hall.

Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli hailed this move as game-changing for the province’s heritage and tourism. He emphasised its significance for the province, South Africa, and the African continent.

Ntuli noted: “Our country is rich in pre-historic and archaic human occupation, dating back tens of thousands of years. The declaration of oHlange as a Heritage Site aligns with our ideals of human rights, liberation, and reconciliation.”

The Premier believes this proclamation will draw global attention to KwaDukuza and boost the iNanda tourism and heritage route.

“We will leverage these sites’ comparative advantages, now that they are World Heritage Sites. We encourage local and rural tourism to boost the economy of these areas,” he added.

This declaration brings the province’s heritage sites to four, including the iconic uKhahlamba Drakensburg Park and iSimangaliso Wetland Park.

