Limpopo government partners with mines

from NKHENSANI NKUNA in Tzaneen

Limpopo Bureau

TZANEEN, (CAJ News) – THE newly-elected premier of Limpopo Province, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, is on a mission to strengthen relations with the mining industry and the private sector.

She recently held a meeting with the diamond mining giant De Beers’ executives, led by Chief Executive Officer Moses Madondo.

In the province, the company owns Venetia Mine, which is located in All Days, a small town found near the Limpopo River.

During the engagement, the mine shared their operations, beneficiations, and plans to support the government’s initiatives for job creation and sustaining the provincial economy.

On the same day, Dr Ramathuba also met executives from Palabora Mining Company (PMC), Foskor Mine and the mayor of Ba-Phalaborwa, Merriam Malatji.

The two mines are located in Phalaborwa town, along the Kruger National Park border. Foskor mine, which produces phosphate rock, was represented by its chief financial officer, James Moratoba and PMC’s chief executive office, Wei Guangmin, attended on behalf of the copper mining company.

The two neighbouring mines emphasised their commitment to supporting the agriculture sector and enhancing community development through local municipalities.

Dr Ramathuba highlighted the importance of beneficiation within the mining sector, emphasizing its potential to generate employment and drive economic growth in the province.

She also urged the companies to leverage their resources and expertise to foster sustainable development and strengthen the province’s economic foundation.

The meeting was one of the ways the provincial government is using to foster relations with the private sector in ensuring the people of Limpopo receive quality service delivery.

Mining in Limpopo Province includes, among others, coal, copper, diamonds and gold.

– CAJ News