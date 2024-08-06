Protesters spurn Nigeria proposal for dialogue

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – PROTESTERS’ rejection of an offer by President Bola Tinubu for dialogue to resolve the prevailing economic and political woes in the country has set the tone for an edgy week for the world’s largest Black nation.

Police said seven people had been killed in the protests, while sources claimed that as many as 20 may have lost their lives.

Tinubu’s televised live broadcast pleading with the demonstrators, mainly youth that are a majority of the West African country, has failed to appease the aggrieved civilians, as protests escalated at the weekend and spilled into the new week.

Pickets are scheduled to run until Saturday in a country of more than 220 million people.

Pressure piled on Tinubu this past weekend as the umbrella of political parties in the country denounced his response to the protests, media groups expressed dismay at the brutality of state security against journalists and human rights groups demanded a probe into the killing of protesting citizens.

On Sunday, in his address, Tinubu mentioned a number of ongoing projects and some in the pipeline, which he said would turn the country’s fortunes around.

In power since 2023, Tinubu said his government had doubled its revenues by blocking leakages and introducing automation, reduced debt service and launched major infrastructure projects.

The President cited initiatives like the Compressed Natural Gas programme, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Hubs as well as the Renewed Hope City and Estate projects that aimed to improve the quality of life for Nigerians.

To drive down the cost of food and medicines, he said Nigeria had ordered the suspension of duties on critical food items and medical supplies for the next six months.

Tractors and planting equipment worth billions of naira purchased from Belarus, Brazil and the United States were on the way to Nigeria, Tinubu said.

“Today, I address you with a sense of responsibility, as we navigate through these times,” Tinubu said.

“The protests, which turned violent in some parts of our nation, have caused unimaginable pain and loss, particularly to the families of those who have tragically lost their lives,” he said.

“We must come together, suspend further protests, and embrace dialogue for the sake of our nation’s unity and progress,” the President appealed.

Demola Olarewaju, spokesperson of main opposition leader, Atiku Abubakar, said this was “A poor speech that does nothing to address the immediate problems of the masses”.

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP), slammed Tinubu’s broadcast, calling it a “grossly inadequate response” to the widespread protests.

James Ezema, CNPP Deputy National Publicity Secretary, described the address as “a masterclass in evasion, obfuscation and blame-shifting.”

CNPP criticised Tinubu’s failure to provide an update on petrol subsidies, whose removal has worsened the plight of citizens.

“The President’s silence on acceptable measures to alleviate the people’s suffering is deafening,” Ezema said.

CNPP also condemned the All Progressives Congress-led government’s decision to float the naira without a full cabinet in place.

“This has exacerbated the economic chaos, leaving Nigerians to bear the brunt of the administration’s incompetence. Their (APC’s) policies have been a toxic mix of incompetence, corruption and callous disregard for human life,” Ezema said.

CNPP also criticized opposition parties for their failure to provide a united front against the APC.

“It is time for opposition politicians to stop hiding behind press releases and take to the streets to lead the protests against the government’s pain-inflicting policies or speak no more,” Ezema said.

Figures are varying as to the number of civilians that have been killed.

Some sources have put the death toll at over 20, but police said seven people had been killed.

As of the time of going to press, police had confirmed the arrest of 681 individuals.

Protests that started last Thursday continued this past weekend under the slogans “End Bad Governance” and “Tinubu Must Go.”

The International Press Institute-Nigeria reported that security agents wearing hoods fired live ammunition at journalists covering the protests.

It mentioned an incident at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in the capital, Abuja, on Saturday.

No injuries were reported but a car used by a crew was damaged.

The alleged shootings occurred despite the cars marked as PRESS.

“The firing of what is suspected to be live ammunition is unacceptable and is strongly condemned,” Musikilu Mojeed, IPI Nigeria president, stated.

Prior to this, the Defence had dissuaded the media from “giving protesters publicity”.

Amnesty International called for a probe into the repression by state security.

It singled out an incident in northern Kano where it said 10 people had been killed.

“The general conduct of security agencies and the interruptions and destruction caused by alleged hired thugs must also be thoroughly investigated,” Amnesty stated.

– CAJ News