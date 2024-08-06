Russia distances itself from Nigeria protests

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE waving of the Russian flags during ongoing anti government protests in Nigeria has sent shockwaves throughout the West African country.

In a dramatic start to another week of demonstrations, Russia has distanced itself from the protests, the Nigerian Defence has described the waving of the Russian flag as treasonous and at least one suspect has been arrested for allegedly sewing the flags.

The sight of demonstrating Nigerians waving the Russian flags is synonymous with adjacent countries in the region where protesters had previously pleaded for the intervention of Russia to curb insecurity in their respective countries.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest nation by population (over 220 million), is beset by insecurity and an anti government protest initially scheduled to end on Saturday is aggravating issues.

The Russian Embassy in Nigeria said it noted reports in local media and the circulation of videos and images in digital media depicting protesters in northern states of Nigeria carrying Russian flags and chanting slogans to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The Government of the Russian Federation as well as any Russian officials are not involved in these activities and do not coordinate them in any way,” the embassy stated.

The embassy emphasized that “as always”, Russia does not interfere in the domestic affairs of foreign states, including Nigeria.

“These intentions of some protesters to wave Russian flags are personal choices of individuals. They do not reflect any official position or policy of the Russian Government in the issue.”

The Abuja-based embassy nonetheless stated it respected Nigerian democracy and believed peaceful demonstrations in conformity with the Nigerian law were a manifestation of that democracy.

“However, should these events lead to any disruptions or acts of violence we strictly condemn them.”

Protests have turned violent since they broke out last Thursday.

Protesters are demanding the resignation of President Bola Tinubu and are agitating for economic reforms.

General Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff, denounced the waving of Russian flags as treasonous.

He met Tinubu on Monday to discuss the prevailing insecurity in the country amid the most severe protest in years.

“That is treasonable offence, and it will be viewed and treated as such,” Musa said of the waving of the Russian flag.

Police in northern Kano arrested a tailor for allegedly sewing the flag, as well as an unspecified number of youths using the flags to protest.

At least six states are under curfew in Nigeria amid the nationwide strike.

These comprise Jigawa, Plateau Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Yobe.

Things are to take a new twist next week when activists supporting the government under the slogan “Protect Nigeria” also take to the streets.

Anti Government protests have been well attended but marred by deadly violence and looting.

Police statistics indicate 13 civilians have been killed but human rights groups estimate more than 20 have been killed.

Security forces have arrested more than 700 protesters.

