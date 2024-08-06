South Africans mobilised to donate devices to learners

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOUTH Africans are being encouraged to join a drive to donate 30 000 devices to bring connectivity and the promise of a brighter future to children in schools across the country.

The project is the initiative of MTN South Africa, the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), dubbed “Connecting Every Child”.

MTN is donating 2 000 devices to kick off the programme.

The programme follows the DBE’s 2019 pledge to provide each learner with an ICT device with access to digitised learning and teaching support materials.

Siviwe Gwarube, Minister of Basic Education, said access to connectivity, devices and educational content was critical to advancing education in the country.

She said initiatives like the Connecting Every Child would help the department to realise its ambition of ensuring every child has access to a device.

“We will also intensify our efforts at improving digital literacy levels at both our primary schools and secondary schools,” Gwarube added.

SA Connect programme run by DCDT seeks to meet the technology goals of the National Development Plan.

Solomon Malatsi, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, said the Connecting Every Child programme aligned with a vision to promote digital inclusion.

“If we are going to realize our goal of connecting every South African to the digital world, we are going to need every player in the sector, including the government, to play their full part,” he said.

MTN is pleading with the country to help bridge the digital divide and bring education and hope of a better life to the 12 million learners struggling to learn without access to the devices.

Charles Molapisi, MTN SA CEO, said education was a crucial lever in the fight against the national challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment.

“We call on all corners of society to join us – device manufacturers, technology companies, individuals and businesses alike both in the public and private sector,” Molapisi said.

– CAJ News