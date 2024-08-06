Westcon-Comstor’s ID additional revenue tops US$768m

by DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – GLOBAL technology provider and specialist distributor, Westcon-Comstor, reports that its Intelligent Demand (ID) programme has generated US$768 million (approximately R14,1 billion) in additional revenue for partners in the full year 2024.

This is an increase of 70 percent on the previous financial year.

ID harnesses data to uncover growth opportunities for channel partners. It is a data-led sales and marketing programme which utilises predictive analytics to drive growth, enhance customer lifetime value and identify new markets for partners and vendors.

This is done by in-class data, analyst research and channel expertise with Westcon-Comstor’s proprietary data science models, to deliver sales and marketing opportunities with accuracy.

During the year, Westcon-Comstor completed 532 ID analyses for partners across 28 countries spanning Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

There are now nearly 2 000 registered individual users of ID across Westcon-Comstor’s partner community.

Propelled by its data-driven approach to support partner success and growth, the distributor saw revenue increase 8 percent to $3,69bn in 2024, with gross profit up 23 percent and adjusted EBITDA seeing a 26 percent year-on-year increase.

“Data is the lifeblood of our partners’ success,” said Atul Damani, Chief Data Officer at Westcon-Comstor.

“As a business we recognise that empowering our partners with actionable insights is crucial for their success.”

Westcon-Comstor operates in more than 70 countries.

– CAJ News