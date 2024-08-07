Bronze Olympic football medal destined for Africa

from AHMED MOOLA in Cairo, Egypt

Egypt Bureau

CAIRO, (CAJ News) – WHATEVER the outcome of the men’s third-place football match between North Africans, Egypt and Morocco, at the Olympics in France, the continent is assured of another medal in the beautiful game.

The bronze will be at stake as the duo takes to the field at the La Beaujoire in Nantes on Thursday (5pm CAT).

Morocco are on a purple patch that has seen them head the Confederation of African Football (CAF) rankings, and 14th in the world.

Egypt, headquarters of CAF, are third in Africa and 36th FIFA world rankings.

Before the La Beaujoire encounter, Egypt and Morocco have to dust themselves up from agonizing semifinal defeats against hosts, France (1-3), and Spain (1-2), respectively.

Both took the lead but allowed their European rivals to stage a comeback.

Morocco national soccer squad at the Paris Olympics

“Now we have to raise our heads and focus on Morocco,” Rogerio Micale, Egypt coach, said.

Nigeria, winners of gold in 1996, are the last nation to bring a medal at the men’s edition of the tournament after securing bronze in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Cameroon won gold in the 2000 edition of the Olympics in Australia.

– CAJ News