Grannies world tournament to promote township tourism

by NKHENSANI NKUNA

Limpopo Bureau

TZANEEN, (CAJ News) – THE Grannies International Football Tournament (GIFT), which will take place next year in Nkowankowa Stadium outside Tzaneen in Limpopo is expected to boost sports and township tourism in the province and beyond.

The event will take place at the home ground of Vakhegula Vakhegula FC, the original team which started the grannies soccer movement 17 years ago, led by philanthropist Beka Ntsanwisi, who loves spending time with the elderly.

As many as 18 teams from across the globe, including France, the United States, Zambia and Kenya, among others, will flock into the country to participate in the second edition of the sporting extravaganza.

The Mama Beka Ntsanwisi Foundation, says the event is more than just a sporting activity – it is an opportunity to showcase the beauty of the province.

“The Grannies tournament aims to promote world peace, health awareness for the elderly and social cohesion through football. Grannies still play a vital role in society and deserve to be recognised as the pillars of many communities,” the organisation says.

The Greater Tzaneen Tourism Association chairperson, Adri Kruger, said some accommodation facilities in the area had started receiving bookings from the foreign teams, an indication that by next year most would probably be fully booked.

The foundation also announced that the international super fan, Mama Joy Chauke, will be the goalkeeper for Vakhegula Vakhegula FC during the tournament. Mama Joy, as she is affectionately known, confirmed that she was approached by Mama Beka and said she was excited to make the team.

GIFT is an international tournament for women over 50 years across the globe. The event made its debut last year, with the United States emerging the champions.

-CAJ News