Iconic Kenya hotel secures Green Globe certification

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYA’S landmark Fairmont The Norfolk hotel has been awarded Green Globe certification.

Green Globe is the world leader in sustainable tourism certification.

Fairmont Norfolk, which opened its doors in 1904, said the award was a testament to an unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

“This recognition underscores a dedication to implementing eco-friendly practices and contributing positively to the community and the earth,” it said.

“This recognition reflects efforts to minimize their environmental footprint through innovative practices, including energy and water conservation, waste reduction and sustainable sourcing.”

The hotel has been a cornerstone of hospitality in the capital, Nairobi, for some 120 years now.

Achieving Green Globe Certification involves meeting rigorous standards across multiple criteria.

Fairmont The Norfolk has achieved an impressive milestone by almost entirely eliminating single-use plastics in guest-facing areas, reaching nearly 92 percent success.

Through a zero waste to landfill programme, the hotel has successfully diverted over 85 percent of waste away from landfills. This has been achieved through rigorous recycling, composting, and partnerships with local waste management companies.

The hotel, built amid serene tropical gardens, has 125 units, a heated outdoor pool, a cutting-edge health facility and award-winning dining options.

Over the years, strong relationships have been established with over 15 children’s homes engaging in various initiatives.

