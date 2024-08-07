Kruger park activity hub construction advances

from NKHENSANI NKUNA in Tzaneen, Limpopo

TZANEEN, (CAJ NEWS) – THERE will be more to see and do at the Kruger National Park’s Phalaborwa Gate, with the construction of the wild activity hub that is progressing well.

SANParks Communication and Marketing’s Isaac Phaahla, said the project comprised

Phases 1A and B. The first part of the construction started in August 2022 and included fencing, bulk services, road access and parking area, administration building and reception area.

The project was successfully completed on June 14.

Meanwhile, Phase 1B, which comprises golf cart road and 36 backpacker units, started in November last year and is expected to be complete by December this year.

Phaahla said the budget for Phase 1 of the project was R65 Million, of which R21m

was provided by the Department of Tourism.

The local community is also benefiting from the hub, as all workers, suppliers and

small-to-medium and micro enterprises are from Ba-Phalaborwa.

Recently during the Winter Tourism Campaign event at the Letaba Rest Camp, the former MEC for Limpopo Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, Rodgers Monama, said his department was happy with the progress on the project.

“We are excited that there is progress on the construction of the activity hub at Phalaborwa Gate of the Kruger National Parks by SANParks. Upon its completion, we are confident this will enhance the tourist numbers to our province,” he said.

-CAJ News