MTN consolidates support to Uganda Vision 2040

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

Uganda Bureau

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – MTN Uganda has connected 4 200 homesteads to digital platforms in the East African country, in support of national digital transformation projects.

The mobile operator announced the figures at the just-concluded MTN ICT Expo in the capital, Kampala, under the theme, “Accelerating Business Transformation with Digital Technology”.

MTN said this highlighted the company’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and excellence in ICT, which aligned with MTN’s Ambition 2025.

MTN has also supported several significant initiatives in Uganda, including the First National Digital Census and Digital Agent Payments, facilitating efficient data collection and financial transactions.

The connection of thousands of households is under the auspices of Uganda Communications Universal Service Access Fund (UCUSAF), partly aimed at enhancing connectivity to rural areas.

UCUSAF is an initiative of the Uganda Communications Commission.

This year’s expo built on the success of the inaugural MTN ICT Solutions Conference in 2023.

The latest event focused on pivotal service areas, namely Cloud Solutions, Unified Communications, Internet of Things and Digital Services.

Sylvia Mulinge, Chief Executive Officer of MTN Uganda, emphasised the company’s dedication to innovation, sustainability, and excellence in ICT.

She underscored the company’s commitment to investing in countrywide network coverage, sustainable and green data centres across the country, and digital skills development for the young workforce aligned with the Ambition 2025 to lead digital solutions for Uganda and Africa.

“We are proud to drive Uganda’s digital transformation and support both the private and public sectors with our cutting-edge technologies,” Mulinge said.

MTN has partnered with companies such as Bayobab, Chenosis, Chrif Group, Cisco, Infobip, Galooli and Microsoft in rolling out its projects in Uganda.

Aminah Zawedde, Permanent Secretary of the Uganda Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, was the guest of honour at the expo.

“The government recognizes the private sector’s crucial role in the Digital Transformation Roadmap for Uganda, which aligns with our 2040 vision,” Zawedde said.

– CAJ News