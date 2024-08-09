Botswana’s Tebogo creates African Olympics history

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

Botswana Bureau

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – LETSILE Tebogo has carved a piece of history for himself, Botswana and the entire African continent after winning the men’s 200 metre final at the Olympic Games in France.

He is the first African athlete in history to win gold in that race.

It is also the first gold medal Botswana has won in the world premier sports event.

He crossed the line at 19.46. This eclipses his personal best of 19.50.

The 21-year-old finished ahead of the favourite, Noah Lyles, the American who took the bronze, finishing third on 19.70.

Fellow American, Kenny Bednarek, was second, his 19.62 securing him silver.

– CAJ News