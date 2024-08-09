DRC, Rwanda ceasefire an Angolan masterpiece

from PEDRO AGOSTO in Luanda, Angola

Angola Bureau

LUANDA, (CAJ News) – A CEASEFIRE between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda is a masterstroke by Angola and offers hope lasting peace between the warring neighbours.

President João Lourenço of Angola has facilitated the ceasefire, under the Luanda process. Luanda is the Angolan capital.

This process is poised to end a long-running spat between DRC and Rwanda, which it accused of supporting armed groups east of the Congo, particularly the March 23 (M23) rebels.

The ceasefire entered into force on August 4. This announcement was made during the second meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the two countries, held in Luanda, on July 30.

The United Nations Organization Stabilisation Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) welcomed the announcement by the Angolan presidency.

MONUSCO also expressed its readiness to support the ad hoc verification mechanism mandated to supervise compliance with the ceasefire, in accordance with its mandate.

Bruno Lemarquis, the Deputy Special Representative of the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General in the DRC, expressed the support of the UN for this agreement, which will promote de-escalation between the two countries and allow the safe and dignified return of displaced persons to their homes.

“The UN wishes to congratulate the Angolan President, His Excellency João Lourenço, for his efforts in the Luanda process,” he said.

Lemarquis, who is Acting Head of MONUSCO, reiterated the UN’s continued commitment to supporting efforts to restore peace, security and stability in the DRC.

The envoy called on all parties involved to work constructively to end the violence and achieve a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflicts in the region.

Tensions between DRC and Rwanda peaked in 2022 led to several alleged attacks by Congolese and Rwandan forces on each other’s territory.

The DRC, UN and United States and other Western countries accused Rwanda of not only supporting but actively fighting for M23.

Rwanda’s counter-accusation is that DRC is working together with the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a Hutu paramilitary group that took part in the Rwandan genocide of 1994.

In the eastern DRC, conflicts and epidemics have forced millions to leave their homes and become internally displaced or seek refuge in neighbouring countries.

Humanitarian needs are acute, with food, shelter, sanitation and clothing topping the list.

– CAJ News