Lenovo pledges to bridge SA digital divide

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – LENOVO has pledged to leverage technology so as to enhance learning opportunities and bridge the digital divide in South Africa.

The Chinese multinational technology company believes by providing access to cutting-edge tools and resources, the aim is to create opportunities for students from diverse backgrounds.

This would ensure that the benefits of technology are felt not only in urban areas but also in rural and remote parts of the country.

“The intersection of technology and education is crucial for preparing the next generation of global citizens,” said Yugen Naidoo, General Manager, Lenovo Southern Africa.

Lenovo’s commitment to education is rooted in the belief that technology can be a powerful enabler of learning and personal growth.

One of Lenovo’s flagship initiatives is its partnership with Ashoka, a global organisation that identifies and supports social entrepreneurs who are driving positive change.

This collaboration focuses on integrating technology into educational frameworks to foster innovation and problem-solving skills among students.

Ashoka’s Changemaker Schools programme aims to cultivate a new generation of leaders equipped to tackle societal challenges through creative and technological solutions.

In a Changemaker School in Kenya, Lenovo’s technology has been instrumental in developing a coding curriculum that enables students to learn programming from an early age.

Lenovo has also expressed commitment to gender equality in tech education.

It supports the Robogirls initiative, in partnership with the Durban University of Technology.

Robogirls offers coding and robotics training dedicated to inspiring and empowering young women in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) field to pursue careers in engineering and technology through interactive workshops and mentorship programmes.

Naidoo said Lenovo’s commitment to tech education and citizenship remained steadfast.

He added their vision was to create a world where all youth could develop the skills and confidence needed to succeed in a digital society.

“Through ongoing partnerships, innovative programs, and a holistic approach, we are making significant strides toward realizing this vision.”

