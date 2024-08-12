Kenya tops Africa’s Olympics medal haul

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – AFRICAN countries are rolling out the red carpet for top-performing athletes returning from the Olympics in France, which ended on Sunday.

The East African nation of Kenya made Africa’s biggest impact at the quadrennial jamboree in Paris, finishing the highest on the continent with a total of 11 medals, four of them gold. The country placed an impressive 17th overall out of 84 countries that won medals.

The achievement has underlined the East African country as a global giant, especially in long distance events.

Beatrice Chebet

Standout performers in Paris included runners Beatrice Chebet, Faith Kipyegon and Hellen Obiri, much to the excitement of a country that in recent months grabbed the international spotlight over anti-government protests that left dozens dead and thousands injured.

President William Ruto led the celebrations: “Shout out to the entire Team Kenya for the well-deserved top position in Africa. We are proud of you,” he said.

Hellen Obiri

While Kenya has maintained its status as a powerhouse in global long-distance running events, the unheralded Botswana in Southern Africa pulled off a major surprise in the sprints at the Olympics.

The country’s Letsile Tebogo became the first African winner of the 200m men’s final, to give Botswana its first gold medal in the Olympics history.

Female South African swimmer, Tatjana Smith

Team Botswana is expected to arrive in Gaborone on Tuesday afternoon.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has urged Batswana to throng the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport (SSKIA) to give the entire team a resounding reception.

“I will be at the Sir SSKIA, to welcome the team,” he said.

The United States finished top of the Olympics medals list with 126 medals, 40 of them gold, while China came second with 91 medals, 40 of which were also gold.

Botswana’s 200m gold winner, Letsile Tebogo

Algeria was Africa’s second best at the Olympics with three medals, two of them gold, while South Africa was third with six medals, one being gold.

Ethiopia placed fourth with four medals (one gold) followed by Egypt with a harvest of three medals (one gold).

Other African countries that collected accolades included Tunisia with a total of three (one gold), Uganda with two medals (one gold), Morocco clinched two (one gold) while Côte d’Ivoire, Cabo Verde and Zambia collected one each.

Ethiopia’s long distance male athlete, Tola Tamirat

The United States will host the next Olympics, in 2028, in Los Angeles.

– CAJ News