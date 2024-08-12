MTN boosts prime CSI programme in Uganda

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

Uganda Bureau

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – MTN Uganda is to invest a further UGX500 million (about US$134 203) in its flagship initiative to drive positive social change across the East African country.

This is the second phase of the mobile operator’s Changemakers programme, the company’s prime corporate social responsibility initiative (CSI).

This part of the programme will see an investment in companies dedicated to supporting 25 new projects in 20 districts in various regions, including the capital Kampala, Ankole, Buganda, Bunyoro, Kigezi and Toro.

The MTN Changemakers initiative, which began in July last year, is a commitment to uplifting and empowering communities in line with its Ambition 2025 strategy.

Over the past decade, the MTN Foundation says it has invested more than UGX30 billion (US$8 million) in over 250 projects.

Sylvia Mulinge, MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer, said the operator remained committed to complementing government efforts and enhancing community development.

“Our goal is to empower communities to realise their visions and foster collaboration for sustainable development,” she said.

Lulama Xingwana, a trustee at the MTN Uganda Foundation and South Africa High Commissioner to Uganda, presided over the event.

She said MTN, which is headquartered in South Africa, was steadfast in a mission to create a positive and lasting impact on the communities in which it operated.

“MTN is driven by a commitment to championing the cause of the marginalised and creating opportunities for their growth and development,” Xingwana said.

At the end of April, MTN Uganda celebrated reaching 20 million active customers, consolidating its position as the largest telecommunications operator in the country.

– CAJ News