Nigeria smashes illicit drugs syndicates

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – NIGERIAN authorities have stopped some syndicates from shipping illegal drugs to Canada, United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US).

However, some of these illicit substances have been shipped to Nigeria from those countries, and have since been confiscated.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) made these breakthroughs after recent days of a nationwide crackdown against illegal drugs.

Some 2,32 kilograms of cocaine concealed in Ghanaian traditional kente material, going to the UK have been intercepted at a courier firm in Lagos.

Another 10,49kg of the same class A drug buried in heavy duty pivot shafts heading to the US were recovered at the same logistics company after the NDLEA sniffer dogs fished out the automobile spare parts containing the illicit drug.

NDLEA reports that it intercepted five consignments going to Canada, UK and US at another courier firm in Lagos. They include 517 grams of cocaine in clothing materials; different quantities of pentazocine injection, promethazine injection and co codamol pills, all heading to the UK as well as 297 pills of tramadol 225mg going to Canada.

In a different logistics company also in Lagos, NDLEA operatives recovered 21 parcels of Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, weighing 10kg, coming from the US and meant for delivery in Abuja, the the Nigerian capital.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives at Tincan seaport Lagos have intercepted 532 parcels of Loud, weighing 265,25kg in a bus, which is one of the three vehicles in a container coming from Montreal, Canada.

The seizure was made during a joint examination with Customs Service and other stakeholders.

Recently, the operatives recorded another seizure of 75 parcels of the same substance weighing 37,5kg in a container that came from Canada.

Several arrests have been made.

Mohamed Buba Marwa, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, commended officers for the crackdown.

“He (Marwa) urged them and their compatriots across the country to continue with their current balanced approach to drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts,” Femi Babafemi, NDLEA spokesperson, said.

– CAJ News