Zambia’s fourth mobile operator, Zed, goes ‘live’

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIA’S fourth mobile operator, Zed Mobile, has invested up to US$400 million (approximately R7.3 billion) to begin operations in the country.

Zed Mobile swung into action on Saturday on the 098 platform and will compete with Airtel, MTN and government-owned Zamtel.

Chisanga Kaziya, Zed Mobile managing director, revealed the investment at a glitzy ceremony at the weekend in Lusaka. The event was graced by company executives and government officials.

“Zed Mobile has engaged several local contractors to open sites countrywide as the company rolls out its services,” Kaziya said at the event.

The operator has established a call centre, which will be the nerve centre of its operations.

The government has hailed the entry onto the market by the indigenous company and it anticipates it would grow the telecommunications sector and increase internet penetration.

“The telecom sector remains among the fastest growing sectors in this economy and this year, we project it will grow by 21 percent,” said Felix Mutati, Science and Technology Minister.

“With the coming of Zed Mobile, we anticipate that within two years our internet penetration is going to move from 64 percent currently to over 80 percent within the next two years,” the minister added.

Mutati said the coming in of Zed Mobile would enhance the attainment of a target of 100 percent phone and internet coverage of the country by 2026.

Zed Mobile acquired an operating licence from the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority in 2021 but restrictions due to COVID-19 stalled its launch.

– CAJ News