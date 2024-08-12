Zoho announces upskilling initiatives for SA market

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE global technology company, Zoho, has announced continued growth in South Africa since starting operations in 2019.

Since 2021, Zoho has grown at 29 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the last three years.

In 2023, Zoho achieved a 39 percent increase in partner network. The company grew by 17 percent in 2023 in South Africa.

Additionally, Zoho expanded its local workforce by 86 percent last year across its offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The company believes its success in South Africa stems from the widespread use of its flagship products, such as Zoho One, Zoho CRM, Zoho Desk, Zoho Books and Zoho CRM Plus.

The organisation has announced its commitment to upskilling local youth through partnerships with BabesGotBytes and CodeTelligence.

“As we expand our presence in the region, we are committed to ensuring that our growth contributes positively to the local economy, community, and business ecosystem,” said Premanand Velumani, Associate Director, Strategic Growth, Zoho Middle East and Africa.

This commitment underpins our growth strategy called transnational localism, wherein we strive to remain locally rooted while being globally connected, the official said.

To achieve this, Zoho is hiring locally, expanding its partner network and developing localised products.

“More importantly, we are investing in digital skills development initiatives for the youth to prepare them for future employment opportunities,” Velumani added.

Zoho and BabesGotBytes are joining forces to empower over 40 girls and women with digital skills through a comprehensive one-year boot camp.

“By equipping women with both the technical expertise and the confidence to excel, we aim to address both the skills gap and the gender gap in the tech industry, paving the way for a more inclusive and innovative future,” said Phindiwe Nqanqaru, Co-founder and Director Of Operations at BabesGotBytes.

Zoho has partnered with CodeTelligence to empower youth, who are from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, with IT skills to help increase their employability.

Zoho will support a six-month boot camp for 36 young individuals.

“Through this partnership, we aim to equip students with the skills necessary to excel in the digital age and contribute meaningfully to the tech industry,” said Keoikantse Tsholo Botlholo, Founder and CEO, CodeTelligence.

Zoho has embarked on similar programmes to equip youth in Kenya and Nigeria.

