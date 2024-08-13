Eastgate Mall rooftop solar system Africa’s biggest

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – EASTGATE Mall in Johannesburg is now home to Africa’s largest registered rooftop solar installation.

The project that began in 2020 is set for completion in the third quarter of this year.

The first phase consisted of a 1 MW [AC] or 1,219MWp solar power installation, which resulted in an energy saving of 1 910 MWh in 2023.

Since then, as part of its second phase, the shopping centre has actively expanded its renewable energy capacity, with the addition of a 5 MW [AC] or 5,997MWp solar power installation.

In total the mall now has some 13,675 solar panels, which equates to 35,04 percent of the energy required to run the mall’s daily load, generated through solar energy.

The solar installation covers most of the available small roof space, an area of approximately 28,100m².

This system represents Africa’s largest registered rooftop installation as the two phases combined generate a total of 6MW [AC] or 7,216MWp in solar power.

Investing in solar power was a strategic decision taken by Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), the property owner, to provide a cost-effective, efficient and environmentally friendly means of generating electricity.

“This innovation in renewable energy generation at Eastgate is testament to L2D’s position in environmental leadership. L2D is proud to lead many firsts in this space,” said Brian Unsted, L2D Sustainability Lead.

Melinda Isaacs, L2D’s Developments Executive, believes this is a significant achievement attributable to a collective effort from their property team, professional consultants, service providers as well as through tenants’ support and cooperation.

She said L2D prided itself on collaborating with the best in the industry to achieve its Net Zero Carbon targets.

Due to the reduced reliance on the grid, Eastgate Mall will see an estimated reduction of 10,9 tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, for both phase one and two combined.

“We are very proud to have achieved this milestone towards L2D’s Net Zero Carbon journey,” Isaacs said.

– CAJ News