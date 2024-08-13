Renewed infighting rocks Zuma’s MK Party

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE recent expulsion of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party)’s 18 legislators from Parliament depicts a party beset with infighting and disorganisation.

This is ironic because the MK Party broke away from the African National Congress (ANC), the continent’s oldest liberation movement, on the basis of dictatorship and factionalism claims practised by the latter.

Eight months into its formation and barely two months since its Members of Parliament (MPs) were sworn in to the legislative house, a significant number have been expelled.

Even their swearing in was not without drama. The MK Party initially boycotted the process that saw legislators of other parties take their oath, as they were claiming voter-rigging.

Their expulsion from the National Assembly currently is the latest in a series of upheavals since former South African president Jacob Zuma, now expelled from the ANC, emerged as the leader of the opposition party.

Critics accuse Zuma of running the party with an iron fist. His daughter, Duduzile, allegedly has a big say in how the party should conduct its business.

Zuma fired Jabulani Khumalo, the founder, ahead of the May 29 elections where the MK Party came a credible third, although it claimed it had actually won the polls but for vote rigging.

Secretary General, Arthur Zwane, has been expelled twice from the party.

Danisa Zulu, the Treasurer General, was also shown the door alongside Zwane.

Moloto Mothapo, spokesperson of the National Assembly, has acknowledged receipt of correspondence from the MK Party advising the Speaker of its decision to remove some of its public representatives.

“The Speaker is currently considering these correspondences, and a decision will be made in due course,” Mothapo said.

ANC’s Thoko Didiza is the Speaker of the National Assembly.

The MK Party is officially the country’s biggest party in Parliament after coming third behind ANC and the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the May elections. It garnered 14.58% of the vote, behind ANC (40.18%) and DA (21.81%).

ANC and DA lead the Government of National Unity (GNU) after the former failed to garner a majority for the first time since attainment of independence in 1994.

– CAJ News