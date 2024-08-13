Vodacom invests R800 million in KZN network

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – VODACOM is investing over R800 million (approximately US$44m) this financial year on building new network sites, modernising its network as well as fibre broadband rollout and energy projects in KwaZulu-Natal.

This is a clear plan to accelerate broadband connectivity.

To bridge the digital divide in remote areas of the province, the region will set up new network sites in deep rural areas of the province that never had connectivity before.

Imran Khan, Managing Executive, Vodacom KZN region, said: “We are making a significant investment in the network in KwaZulu-Natal in order to achieve our goal of building an inclusive digital society. Our goal is to give our customers an excellent network experience by increasing the availability of reliable and high-quality connectivity by adding new sites and upgrading our network,” the executive added.

Vodacom has set aside resources to roll out 130 new sites in deep rural areas in Abaqulusi, Edumbe Ugu and Umhlabuyalingana local municipalities.

The bulk of the funds will be used to improve the radio access network, modernise the core of the network infrastructure and deploy LTE and 5G.

Through this ongoing investment, by the end of the current financial year, Vodacom KwaZulu-Natal’s 3G population coverage is expected to increase to 98,89 percent, 4G to 98,86 percent and 5G to 50 percent.

Vodacom KwaZulu-Natal enjoys a 99,8 percent call setup success rate and a 0,3 percent call drop rate, attributed to increasing investment in network services.

The region has partnered with the provincial government and rolled-out a number of solutions to digitalise the public sector.

– CAJ News