Cholera, Lassa fever outbreaks kill over 300 this year in Nigeria

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – MORE than 300 people have died from outbreaks of cholera and the Lassa fever in Nigeria this year.

No less than 156 deaths are from cholera and 163 from the Lassa fever, as confirmed by the government.

The death toll could now be higher as the available statistics for deaths are from the end of July.

A total of 4 809 suspected cholera cases have been reported from 35 states.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest country by population – estimated at 229 million – comprises 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, where the capital, Abuja, is located.

Of the reported cholera cases since the beginning of the year, children aged below five years are mostly affected by the water borne disease, followed by the age groups 25-34 years.

Of all suspected cases, 53 percent are males and 47 percent females, according to the government.

Lassa fever is spread by rodents infected by the virus.

Authorities, led by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, are heightening responses to curb the spread of the cholera and Lassa fever in the West African country.

– CAJ News