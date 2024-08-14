Limpopo premier leads operation Basadi

by NKHENSANI NKUNA

TZANEEN, (CAJ News) – IN commemoration of Women’s Month, the Premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, has launched Operation Basadi, a campaign aimed at eliminating crime in targeted areas.

The launch took place at Thavhani Mall in Thulamela Local Municipality on Thursday.

The campaign seeks to clean out criminal activity in the streets and shopping malls. It is led by women law enforcement officials from different departments such as the police, traffic, home affairs and other stakeholders.

Leading by example, Ramathuba took part in a night road block. During the opening ceremony for the operation, she said she was excited to be part of the initiative which involved women.

“In Limpopo Province, the premier is a woman, the police high commissioner is a woman and the MEC of Transport and Community Safety is a woman. It means that criminals must now start to look for another location, because in Limpopo we will not tolerate it (as women leaders),” she said.

The premier added that they would monitor nurses and doctors in clinics and hospitals to ensure that they always attended to rape cases as a matter of emergency.

Sexual violence is one of the major crimes the province and the country in general, is battling to bring under control.

– CAJ News