Over 40 terrorists surrender to Nigerian Army

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – MORE than 40 terrorists linked to the Islamic West Africa Province (ISWAP) have surrendered to the Nigerian Army troops, a development that marks significant strides in combating terrorism in the country.

The army also recovered bombs, arms, ammunition, and stolen livestock, and also made several arrests, during the operations.

“These successful operations demonstrate the Nigerian Army’s commitment to combating terrorism, criminality, and other security challenges across the country,” the military said.

This week, troops conducted a raid operation on an ISWAP terrorists’ enclave in the Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

In the operation, troops neutralized five terrorists and recovered an assortment of weapons.

Meanwhile, following sustained offensive operations against terrorist groups in the Northeast theatre, 44 suspected Boko Haram fighters and their families have surrendered to troops.

Similarly, troops deployed in the southwestern Oyo state have arrested a suspected gun runner, Mohammed Bello, aged 33 years.

In the northern Plateau state, troops have arrested a notorious cattle rustler, Mallam Maawuya Shuaibu.

“The suspect, who was picked up from his hideout, confessed to be one of the couriers supplying arms and ammunition to Bello Chikidawoje’s kidnap syndicate operating in the general area,” the military stated.

– CAJ News