SA’s new virtual mobile network operator C-Connet launches

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE launch of C-Connect, South Africa’s new virtual mobile network operator (MVNO), brings more choice and competition to subscribers.

The prepaid, SIM-only brand, leverages C-Cell’s network infrastructure nationwide.

“With the South African consumer’s finances under immense pressure, we anticipate strong demand for our MVNO offering,” said Richard Anderson, Chief Operating Officer at C-Connect.

“We’re excited to connect consumers with rewards and businesses with new ways to make their customers happy. What sets us apart in a competitive market is that we offer people meaningful rewards for buying voice and data, an essential everyone needs,” Anderson said.

He believes they will offer the most rewarding connection for South African subscribers “with no fuss and no frills, just a straightforward and simple way to access a world of prepaid services with added benefits.”

“With C-Connect, we’re not just offering connectivity; we’re giving our customers the power to see real rewards from their mobile usage,” the executive added.

Capitec Connect has emerged as SA’s largest MVNO, followed by FNB Connect, with both banks boasting over a million SIMS on their MVNO networks, according to official data.

– CAJ News