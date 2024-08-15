Aviation workers resist lease of Kenya’s prime airport

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – AFTER weeks of deadly anti-government protests in Kenya, a new showdown is looming between the government and aggrieved workers in the aviation sector.

The workers are upset over a proposed 30-year lease deal with Indian company, Adani Airport Holdings, for the country’s main Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Employees of the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and Kenya Airways (KQ) affiliated with the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) will conduct an indefinite nationwide strike from Tuesday next week.

This would be the latest in a series of protests against the government of President William Ruto.

The security think-tank, Crisis24, forecast the strike to likely to cause disruptions at KAA-run airports across the restive East African country.

Apart from JKIA, the Eldoret, Kisumu, Malindi, Moi and Wilson are set to be impacted by the industrial action.

“Flight disruptions will likely impact Kenya Airways flights for the duration of the strike,” Crisis24 projected.

It warned picket protests were possible at affected airports.

“Heightened security and localized transport disruptions are likely near any demonstrations that take shape.”

Kenya has been synonymous with protests since former vice president, Ruto, came to power in 2022 after a disputed election.

Ni Sisi Kenya, a pressure group, has denounced the alleged deal between government and Adani as a betrayal of Kenya’s workforce and threatening jobs and livelihoods.

“It’s unacceptable that the government is pushing this agenda behind closed doors. Our aviation workers deserve better,” it stated.

– CAJ News