Golf plays big role in showcasing Limpopo’s economy

from NKHENSANI NKUNA in Polokwane

POLOKWANE, (CAJ NEWS) – THE Limpopo Tourism Agency (LTA)’s commitment to support golf in the province continued over the weekend with the staging of the Kudu Amateur Golf Championship, which took place at the Koro Creek Golf Course.

LTA said the event presented an opportunity for the agency to showcase Limpopo’s unique attractions, thereby supporting its growing reputation as a premier golf destination in the country.

The Kudu Amateur Golf Championship, since its inception in 2012, has grown into a highly anticipated tournament, drawing golf enthusiasts and professionals alike to the small town of Modimolle.

Koro Creek Golf Course is a 6 825-metre par 72 championship course featuring four tee boxes on every hole to accommodate every level of golfer.

The 860-hectare nature reserve alongside the estate is going to be incorporated into the estate, thereby allowing wildlife to roam freely, and it is situated close to the beautiful Nylsvley Nature Reserve.

Visitors can enjoy close encounters with wildlife on the 18-hole golf course or the game reserve. There is something for everyone.

According to David Riddle, the tournament organizer and general manager of the estate, the event brings together people from diverse locations and backgrounds.

LTA chairperson Andrew Dipela also participated in the event, highlighting the organisation’s active engagement in supporting and elevating regional sport events.

“The Kudu Amateur Golf Championship is not only a testament to the growing popularity of golf in Limpopo but also a reflection of the region’s dedication to fostering tourism, social cohesion and community engagement through sports,” he said.

Dipela emphasised the importance of LTA’s support to the event. “We will continue to support the annual Kudu Amateur Golf Championship as it continues to bring more visitors to the province, thus boosting the economy of the province.

The champions for 2024 on 212 points were Antoine Morudu and Sepeke Manamela.

In second position were Andrew Tshikovhi and Mike Ramashala with 208 points, and in third place were Peter Moima and Xavier Makhanda on 206 points.

– CAJ News