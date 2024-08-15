MTN Rwanda subscriber base, 4G penetration record solid growth

from PHYLLIS BIRORI in Kigali, Rwanda

Rwanda Bureau

KIGALI, (CAJ News) – MTN Rwanda has reported a strong subscriber growth and significant 4G penetration for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024.

Mobile subscribers grew by 527 000 or 7,5 percent year-over-year (YoY), bringing the total subscriber base to 7,5 million.

Active mobile money (MoMo) subscribers increased by 15 percent to 5,1 million,

while active data subscribers rose by 0,6 percent to 2,3 million.

Marking a year since MTN Rwanda received a license to operate its own 4G network, the company has witnessed significant growth, with data traffic increasing by 25,9 percent and 4G users surging by 414,7 percent.

A noteworthy contributor to the 4G adoption is the introduction of the 4G-enabled low-cost smartphone, Ikosora+, through the Connect Rwanda 2.0 initiative, in partnership with the government.

Ikosora+ delivered a 39 percent YoY increase in the number of smartphones connected to the MTN network to around 2,4 million, with smartphone penetration rising by 7,2 percentage points YoY to 31,7 percent.

Investments in network expansion and modernization increased in the first half of the year, with capital expenditure up 49,4 percent to reach Rwf 29,5 billion (approximately US$22 million) during the period.

“We are extremely pleased with the strong growth in our subscriber base,” said Mapula Bodibe, MTN Rwanda’s Chief Executive Officer.

“We thank our customers for choosing us to enable their journey as they stay connected, achieve their goals, and unlock new digital opportunities,” said Bodibe.

MTN Rwanda plans to complete the modernization of the Kigali and Western provinces by the end of the year and begin upgrading its sites in major cities and rural areas in 2025, with completion expected by 2027.

“We believe this will provide the platform to deliver best-in-class connectivity to our customers, improve our margins, and ensure our shareholders are rewarded with sustainable growth and returns,” Bodibe

said.

– CAJ News