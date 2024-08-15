MTN supports victims of Uganda landfill tragedy

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

Uganda Bureau

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – MTN Uganda has contributed Sh100 million (US$26 860) to support communities affected by the landslide at the Kiteezi landfill.

Around 30 people have died and dozens are affected following the tragedy in the capital, Kampala, this week.

MTN has handed over its donation to the Uganda Red Cross.

The donated items including food and non-food items like tarpaulins, mats, blankets, mosquito nets, soap, solar lanterns, cooking sets, and water containers, are to provide much-needed psychological relief to the survivors.

MTN has offered its condolences and commitment to supporting the community.

“In good times, we celebrate with the communities we serve and in bad times we empathize with them. That is why we are here today to lend a helping hand,” said Chief Executive Officer, Sylvia Mulinge.

She said MTN had a responsibility to support the communities the mobile operator served.

Investigations into the tragedy are ongoing.

– CAJ News