Namibia’s Powercom resumes network tower rollout

from ALFRED SHILONGO in Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia Bureau

WINDHOEK, (CAJ News) – POWERCOM, the local parastatal, is to construct 20 network towers in the coming weeks in a drive to enhance Namibia’s digital transformation.

These facilities are to be leased to mobile network operators.

Construction on the first such tower has begun in Howobees area of the Keetmanshoop rural constituency in the southernmost Karas region.

Emma Theofelus, the Minister of Information and Communications Technology, has officiated at the ground-breaking ceremony.

She took the opportunity to urge stakeholders to collaborate in bridging the digital divide in the Southern African country.

“Let us work together to ensure that every Namibian has the opportunity to thrive in the digital age,” Theofelus said.

Powercom has pledged to bridge the divide through the tower rollout.

The development of the network towers is set to be completed by September 2024, a development the company says will mark a significant leap forward in Namibia’s digital journey.

Telecom Namibia fully owns Powercom following an acquisition in 2013. It was established in 2007

– CAJ News