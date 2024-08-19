Conflict, mpox outbreak top of SADC’s current challenges

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – CONFLICTS afflicting some member-states of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) as well as the outbreak of mpox have emerged as the main concerns in the region.

Leaders said this through a communiqué released at the conclusion of the 44th SADC Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government in Harare, Zimbabwe, this past weekend.

“Summit also noted the mpox (an illness caused by monkeypox virus) situation on the continent and in the SADC region,” read a statement.

They noted the declaration by the World Health Organisation and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention of mpox as a public health emergency of international concern, and urged member states to strengthen surveillance, diagnosis testing and clinical care, infection prevention and control, and raise awareness of the disease at all levels of the community.

The communiqué extended solidarity and support to states affected by mpox.

The SADC Secretariat is to convene an urgent meeting of the ministers of health in the region to assess the impact of mpox and facilitate coordinated regional response to control the spread of the disease.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is the worst affected, with more than 15 000 cases and over 540 deaths recorded since the beginning of the year.

The Summit commended Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço for his efforts to bring lasting peace to the security challenges in the DRC through the Luanda Process and brokering a cease fire agreement between the DRC and Rwanda.

The leaders also praised progress made by regional troops in bringing peace to northern Mozambique.

“Summit reiterated its unwavering support to the Republic of Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo in promoting and consolidating peace, security and stability in the two countries.”

The next SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government will be held in Madagascar next year.

– CAJ News