Killings of humanitarian workers head for worst year on record

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE current year is on track to become the deadliest for humanitarian workers worldwide, if predictions are anything to go by.

Experts fear that 2024 will exceed the 2023 death toll, which was a record, as 280 aid workers were killed in 33 countries.

This number represented a 137 percent increase compared to 2022, when 118 aid workers were killed.

As of August 7, up to 172 aid workers had died, according to the provisional count from the Aid Worker Security Database.

In Africa, extreme levels of violence in Sudan and South Sudan have contributed to the tragic death toll, both in 2023 and so far this year.

“The normalization of violence against aid workers and the lack of accountability are unacceptable, unconscionable and enormously harmful for aid operations everywhere,” said Joyce Msuya, acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

She spoke on Monday as the globe commemorated World Humanitarian Day.

“Today, we reiterate our demand that people in power act to end violations against civilians and the impunity with which these heinous attacks are committed,” she said.

One of the world’s biggest aid agencies, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, also projected 2024 would be worse.

In 2023-24 alone, six ICRC staff members were killed and 14 others wounded.

“It is unacceptable that civilians — or those dedicated to helping them — should face such danger,” said ICRC president, Mirjana Spoljaric.

“Whenever humanitarians are attacked, civilians also suffer the consequences, as aid efforts are hindered by the worsening security conditions,” Spoljaric said.

In 2008, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution designating August 19 as World Humanitarian Day. Each year, the day advocates for the survival, well-being and dignity of people affected by crises, and for the safety and security of aid workers.

