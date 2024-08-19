MK Party in disarray, and Zuma is at the centre of it all

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE purges in the new party of former president, Jacob Zuma – uMkhonto WeSizwe (MK Party) – smack of a man beset by paranoia.

It gives credence to criticism that the MK Party is a dictatorship and a personal project to avenge Zuma’s expulsion from the African National Congress (ANC) and his recall as South African president in 2018.

Last week, the party, founded in late 2023, fired 15 members from the National Assembly and terminated their membership. That is barely two months since they were sworn into Parliament.

While it has previously dismissed leaders it claimed were working in cahoots with the ANC infiltrators to destabilize MK Party, Zuma’s party this time reported that irregularities characterised the members of parliament (MPs) ascension to Parliament, again painting a not-so-rosy picture of the opposition party.

Nhlamulo Ndhlela, the MK Party spokesperson, told media that on their swearing day on June 25, the members had already been informed that they would be replaced as legislators.

“They were further advised not to proceed to avail themselves for the swearing in, or if they did, we would proceed on the understanding that they would be replaced at a later stage, pending the Parliamentary procedures,” Ndhlela said.

The MK Party said leading up to the May 29 general elections, its list sent to the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) was compromised by “saboteurs who went on to populate on the IEC system with a list of their friends, family members and neighbours”.

“As MK Party, we made a promise to our people that we would have MPs who would be reflective of society, which is exactly what we aim to achieve and will continue to do,” said Ndhlela.

Problems heightened at the end of April when the party expelled its founder, Jabulani Khumalo. He was booted out alongside Rochelle Davidson, Ray Khumalo, Bheki Manzini and Lebo Moepeng.

The officials were accused of working with “ANC forces” and receiving bribes to destabilise the party.

Khumalo was singled out as having received funds and vehicles from the ANC. He denies the allegations.

While allegations that the MK Party has been infiltrated by the ANC seem justifiable, there is no denying that Zuma’s party has the propensity to self-destruct.

The MK Party surprised many when it placed third in the May elections and became the official opposition after the ANC and the Democratic Alliance joined forces to lead a Government of National Unity. But lately, the new party resembles a ticking time bomb.

The upheaval has Zuma at the helm. The revered but often divisive freedom fighter, led ANC from 2007 to 2017.

Jailed alongside Nelson Mandela and many others, he has fallen out with his comrades, particularly current party and national president, Cyril Ramaphosa, an affable and eloquent man in the eyes of many.

The apparent animosity, perceived or real, between these two powerful individuals, is a source of uncertainty in South Africa.

Ramaphosa (71) is a trained lawyer and wealthy individual, rumoured to be the richest individual in the country.

He has avoided wading into the fallout with Zuma, at least publicly. Yet, Zuma (82), a liberator with no formal education but anchored by the masses, never misses an opportunity to fire salvos at his young predecessor he claims to have a vendetta against him.

Meanwhile, critics accuse “Msholozi”, as Zuma is known, of running his party with an iron fist.

His daughter, Duduzile, now a member of the MK Party, is one of the most divisive people in local politics. Critics say she may have played a big role in the deadly violence that left more than 300 dead when South Africa jailed her father in 2021 over contempt of court charges.

The centre is clearly not holding for Zuma’s new party. Secretary General, Arthur Zwane, has been expelled twice, while Danisa Zulu, the Treasurer General, was also shown the door.

Moloto Mothapo, spokesperson of the National Assembly, recently acknowledged receipt of correspondence from the MK Party advising the Speaker of its decision to remove some of its public representatives.

For a party that is the country’s biggest opposition, the upheaval is cause for concern, and may yet truly test Zuma’s resolve to take the ANC head-on.

