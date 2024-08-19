Social media has a field day on Hichilema’s SADC Summit no-show

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – ORDINARY people from the African continent’s largest regional bloc – the Southern African Development Community (SADC) – have strongly condemned Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema for not attending the bloc’s 44th summit in Harare, Zimbabwe, over the weekend, claiming he “is a Western puppet”.

In social media posts, many tore into Hichilema, describing his attitudes as “puppetry”, “unAfrican” with some calling him a “Western stooge of the highest order”.

A Zambian national, Robert Mutale, said Hichilema’s actions came to him as a surprise.

“When opposition in Zambia label President Hichilema a ‘puppet’, I used to be angry on behalf of our president, but after he snubbed the SADC Summit in Harare, Zimbabwe, I now I concur that our president is indeed the Western puppet,” Mutale said.

Son of founding president for Zimbabwe, Chatunga Mugabe, weighed in saying: “The absence of an American puppet president of a Southern African nation across the Zambezi on this occasion signifies that, from the beginning, he didn’t want Zanu PF as Zimbabwe’s ruling party after the 2023 elections, so, it ironically means he must be treated as an enemy.”

South African national, Lerato Modise remarked: “Had the Zambian president attended the SADC Summit in Harare, we would have viewed him differently, but following his sellout actions, definitely there is no doubt, he is a puppet of the West.”

Bvumbwe Hakallalla from Malawi said: “I’m really ashamed to see our neighbour Zambia stoop so low under President Hichilema. Before SADC was born, only three countries in southern Africa comprising Malawi, Zambia and Zimbabwe have always and still united, but Hichilema’s puppetry is taking the region back.”

Mozambican national, João Machava, said he was shocked by Hichilema’s “Western attitudes” towards the SADC summit.

“This is the only region we have in the continent that is enjoying unity, peace, love, togetherness, and no wars, except for the recent bandits in our country. How on earth Hichilema would want to derail the principles and ethos of SADC’s founding fathers by turning into a Western stooge?” queried Machava.

Harrison Risinamhodzi remarked: “American Puppets (Hichilema) will never have peace under the Sun,” while one only identified as Zimbo Factual weighed in: “He (Hichilema) has exposed himself to even those who doubted his puppetry. He is fighting a very formidable force because Zimbabwe knows how to play this game & he will lose in the end. No politician has ever won this kind of game against Zimbabwe. He will soon be the next fugitive like Ian Khama (former Botswana president).”

Twinsisters concurred: “Zambians are now fully aware that Mr HH is a real puppet and instrument of neocolonialists,” while Tinotenda Gacha stated: “Hakainde Hichilema @HHichilema is the worst American Puppet in the history of SADC Region.”

SADC is home to an estimated 380 million people drawn from 16-member states comprising Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

– CAJ News