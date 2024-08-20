Home Affairs digitalisation to enhance SA security

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THERE is belief within government that the digital

transformation of the Department of Home Affairs will aid South Africa’s national security.

Manual processes have been cited for, among other issues, the irregular awarding

of study visas to 95 Libyan nationals who have since been deported to their country,

after it emerged that they were in actual fact undergoing military training in Mpumalanga.

The Democratic Alliance (DA), a key member of Government of National Unity, believes the lack of digital and integrated systems has plagued Home Affairs, which often results in the release of hundreds of undocumented foreign nationals as proof of their immigration status is usually unavailable within 48 hours of their appearance in court.

In a 2022 report to Parliament, the Lubisi Report highlighted that “ongoing and protracted delays in finalising the modernising of systems and the non-decommissioning of old systems has created the opportunity for fraudulent issuing of permits”.

As Home Affairs is currently only staffed to 40 percent of its requirements, the proposed use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning to detect fraudulent applications was a step in the right direction, said Adrian Roos, DA Home Affairs spokesperson.

He said a report on the use of AI in the public sector showed that AI could free up nearly one-third of officials’ time in the next few years, helping shift officials’ efforts from mundane tasks to high-value work, and in this case providing an impartial assessment on the validity of documents.

“The DA will engage with the National Treasury, through the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, to secure the necessary funding for this digital transformation program, which is crucial for enhancing our national security,” Roos said.

Leon Schreiber, a DA Member of Parliament, is the new Minister of Home Affairs. He has previously echoed similar sentiments about turning the department around.

– CAJ News