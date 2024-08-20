Mpox wreaks havoc in DRC, over 400 children die

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – AT least 463 children have died of mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as the infectious disease spreads across the country, and other African nations.

The children are the majority of the 548 people that have lost their lives to the virus previously called monkeypox.

Since the start of the year, an estimated 8 772 children have contracted the disease in the DRC, which is more than half of the country’s 15 664 total reported cases – according to the latest data.

The United Children’s Fund (UNICEF) is concerned. Gilles Fagninou, director for West and Central Africa, said this new mpox variant outbreak was one more worrying threat for children and families, with many already living through ongoing conflict and displacement, cholera and polio outbreaks as well as malnutrition.

“The evidence indicates that children, especially those malnourished or affected by other illnesses, are the most vulnerable to catching and dying from this strain of mpox. Protecting them must be the top priority,” Fagninou said.

On August 13, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention declared the surge of mpox in the DRC and other African countries as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security.

That was followed by the World Health Organisation, which has now declared the surge of cases a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

Children under five years face the highest risk of death. Pregnant women are also vulnerable.

UNICEF in DRC is appealing for US$4,58 million (approximately R79.9m) to scale up interventions in a country that is already experiencing funding shortfalls for emergencies linked to other disease outbreaks and ongoing conflict.

An additional $1m is required in West and Central Africa for regional preparedness, coordination and response efforts.

Fagninou warned that the mpox outbreak was overwhelming a healthcare system already weakened by previous epidemics.

“Without immediate action and additional funding, the consequences for children will be severe,” the envoy said.

At least 12 African countries have reported outbreaks of mpox, but it is the DRC that is worst affected.

– CAJ News