Parliament condemns rogue elements in SAPS

from NJABULO BUTHELEZI in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – PARLIAMENT of South Africa has welcomed the arrest of a police officer for robbery in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province on Monday.

Another officer was fatally wounded during a shootout with the police. They were part of a group allegedly involved in a robbery in Ntuzuma, KZN.

Ian Cameron, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, praised their arrest.

He said this highlighted the urgency needed to root out corrupt and criminal elements within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“It is unacceptable that some police officers are engaged in criminal activity despite being paid to enforce the law. The sooner these criminal elements are removed from the SAPS the better,” Cameron said.

In the shootout with police, one of the suspects reportedly used a state-issued firearm and provided SAPS uniforms to the other suspects.

“The fact that the SAPS used intelligence information and community-shared information in response to the robbery points to the need to strengthen these relationships in efforts to fight crime,” Cameron concluded.

– CAJ News