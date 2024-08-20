SADC assures tourists of safety despite mpox

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) Business Council Tourism Alliance has reaffirmed that the region remains largely a safe destination for tourists despite the outbreak of mpox.

The infectious disease has been reported in at least 12 African countries, with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) being the worst hit.

The tourism alliance noted the bloc’s swift and coordinated response to the situation, while highlighting the minimal risk to travellers.

Last week, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, for the second time in two years.

This was followed by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention declaring a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security.

“We take these declarations seriously and commend the proactive approach of global and regional health authorities,” said Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, Chairperson of the SADC Business Council Tourism Alliance.

“However, it’s crucial to understand that the risk to travellers in Southern Africa remains low. Our member countries are implementing robust measures to manage and mitigate any potential spread of the virus,” Tshivengwa said.

Only the DRC and South Africa have reported cases of mpox in the SADC region.

DRC is the epicentre of the outbreak with over 15 600 cases reported.

South Africa has confirmed 24 cases of the disease, called monkeypox until 2022.

The business alliance said it remained committed to providing accurate, up-to-date information and ensuring a safe, welcoming environment for all who wish to travel into the region.

– CAJ News