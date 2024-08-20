Small businesses at higher risk of cyber attacks

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SMALL businesses have been urged to enhance their defence systems to minimise the dangers of cyber attacks.

Responding to questions from CAJ News Africa, Warren Bonheim, Managing Director of Zinia, a leading South African IT group, said small businesses were the easier prey.

“Hackers often target small businesses because they typically have weaker cyber security defences compared to larger companies, making them easier to breach,” he explained.

He noted that small businesses could hold valuable data such as customer information, payment details, and intellectual property, which he said could be exploited or sold.

“Also, these businesses may serve as entry points to larger supply chains or networks, allowing hackers to launch broader attacks. With limited resources to detect and respond to threats, small businesses are seen as low-risk, high-reward targets for cybercriminals,” Bonheim asserted.

Hackers usually attack organisations for various reasons, but most commonly for financial gains.

“They may steal data for profit, engage in corporate or state-sponsored espionage, or carry out attacks for political or ideological motives, known as hacktivism. Some hackers seek recognition by targeting high-profile systems, while others act out of revenge or simply for the thrill of causing disruption,” Bonheim said.

He, however, noted that before cyber attackers sprung into action, targeted victims should be able to observe early warning signs.

“Knowing these early warning signs can help detect one. Warning signs include unusual activity on the network, like unexpected spikes in traffic, login attempts from unfamiliar locations, or new user accounts that weren’t created by the IT team. from

“Employees might notice an increase in suspicious emails, such as phishing attempts or messages with strange attachments or links. Systems slowing down, unexplained crashes, or unexpected pop-ups could also signal an imminent threat. Proactive monitoring tools, combined with employee awareness and training, can help catch these signs early and reduce the risk of a full-scale attack,” Bonheim explained.

He urged organisations, private sector, public sector, or charities to implement strong prevention and damage control strategies in order to keep their companies safe from cybercrime.

“These strategies work by finding and fixing weaknesses before hackers can take advantage, which helps reduce the chances of a successful attack. Prevention focuses on using the right security tools, regularly checking systems, and sticking to good security practices,” he said.

Bonheim stated that damage-control strategies were crucial when an attack does happen, allowing businesses to respond quickly, limit the harm, and get back on track without major disruptions.

“Without these protective measures, companies could face serious risks, making cybersecurity an important investment, not just a tech decision,” Bonheim insisted.

He said among the key protective strategies were frequently reviewing and updating company IT security, training of staff on security basics, use of tools such as firewalls, antivirus software, and detection systems that add strong layers of protection.

“Having a clear incident-response plan means businesses can act quickly and effectively when a breach occurs, minimising the damage. Partnering with a Managed Detection and Response provider gives companies round-the-clock security experts who can monitor, detect, and stop threats, giving them the best chance to prevent an attack,” Bonheim said.

He urged companies to stay vigilant as hackers did not discriminate.

Bonheim noted that in 2023 alone, over 343 million people fell victim to cybercrimes worldwide, pointing out that such cyber attacks did not look like they were slowing down.

Recent findings from Check Point Software Technologies showed that the top 10 African countries most susceptible to cyber threats comprised Ethiopia, Mauritius, Nigeria, Morocco, Uganda, Kenya, Angola, Zambia, Ghana and South Africa.

– CAJ News