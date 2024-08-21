Double trouble for Burkina Faso refugees in Mali

from RUDD KONTE in Bamako, Mali

Mali Bureau

BAMAKO, (CAJ News) – THE situation in central Mali has become dire for thousands of people fleeing the ongoing violence in Burkina Faso, in search of refuge.

Mali is at the peak of the lean season, making food security a challenge, especially for the refugees.

Maclean Natugasha, Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) country director, said Burkinabè refugees faced a double burden of displacement and food insecurity during this critical period.

“The lean season is the most difficult time of the year for families to survive, and the situation is alarming for thousands of refugees in central Mali,” the official said.

Lack of funding, combined with challenges linked to registering and assisting refugees in remote and hard-to-reach locations, continue to hinder the humanitarian response.

Since the end of October 2023, there has been a large influx of refugees and asylum seekers from Burkina Faso, mainly from the northern part of the country.

As of mid-July, more than 180 000 Burkinabe refugees lived in Mali.

According to the NRC, Mali was the fourth-most neglected displacement crisis in the world in 2023.

The two West African countries face Islamist insurgency and have suffered military coups in recent years.

– CAJ News