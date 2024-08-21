More protests looming large in Nigeria

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – AS Nigerian President Bola Tinubu embarks on a lavish official state visit to France, using newly-acquired jet which cost US$100 million (approximately R1.77 billion), aviation workers in his country are embarking on a protest over the state of the economy.

The aviation workers’ protest is over the government’s plans to reduce the generated revenues of aviation agencies.

More demonstrations are planned over the alleged harassment of a union leader by government structures.

Tinubu’s mode of transport and his visit to France can be viewed as misplaced priorities, with Nigeria’s economy at its worst in decades.

Joe Ajaero, leader of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), is facing accusations of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion and cybercrime offenses.

Critics argue the allegations are a strategy by the government to throw critics behind bars.

This comes as the government faces criticism from labour for the prevailing economic problems.

Ajaero is subject of an investigation by the Nigerian Police Force, a move that has infuriated his union and there are fears that this could threaten stability in the West African country amid protests over the scourge of corruption and economic stagnation and counter-protests by pro-government activists.

NLC has denounced allegations against its leader as spurious and was planning to take to the streets of the restive Western African country this week.

“The congress will not sit idly while the rights and freedoms of its members and leaders are trumped upon with impunity by the state,” said Ado Sani Minjibir, NLC deputy leader.

“We shall not be cowed or intimidated by those desperate to intimidate us,” Minjibir said.

On the eve of the protests, the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) slammed the Nigerian authorities and expressed solidarity with NLC, including the raid of the union’s offices.

“The recent actions against the NLC and its leaders are an affront to established rights and freedom,” Akhathor Odigie, ITUC Africa General Secretary said.

Security experts have forecast disruptions to various sectors, including transport, utilities, government services, business operations and healthcare services.

Clashes between protesters and security forces, as has often been the case in the past, can not be ruled out.

Around 20 civilians were killed earlier in August when police allegedly opened fire on anti-government protesters agitating under the “End Bad Governance” and “Tinubu Must Go” hashtags.

Tinubu has presided over the country since 2023 in an election his opponents claimed was rigged.

He succeeded Muhammadu Buhari, who from 2016, spent months overseas, admitted over an ear infection.

– CAJ News