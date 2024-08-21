Nutanix appoints new director for Africa

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – NUTANIX, the multicloud computing company, has announced Sven Schoenaerts as the new Senior Director of Channel Sales responsible for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

In his role, effective August 1, he is responsible for Nutanix routes to market.

“All partners have been a cornerstone of the success of Nutanix, and will play an even more important role in helping customers achieve the benefits of hybrid and multicloud architectures,” said Schoenaerts.

“I also look forward to building on my extensive work with Service Providers and Hyperscalers, as those routes-to-market take a more important role in Nutanix’s future,” he added.

The official joined Nutanix in 2022 following a long career in various channel, sales and management roles at companies including Amazon Web Services, NetApp and Brocade Communications.

Dave Gwyn, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Channels, at Nutanix, said: “I’m looking forward to working closely with Sven to ensure we provide our partners with profitability, great products, trust, and long-term commitment.”

– CAJ News