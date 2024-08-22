Cape Town reports firm increase in international visitors

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – THE Cape Town International Airport has reported steady international terminal passenger traffic ahead of the third quarter of 2024.

It has revealed a year-on-year growth of 11 percent growth compared to the same period in 2023, equating to over 1,75 million passengers moving through the international terminal.

For the month of July, growth of 1 percent was recorded compared to July 2023, with over 201 000 two-way international passengers travelling through the terminal.

The domestic terminal recorded a 1 percent decline for the month of July, however, with over 564 000 two-way passengers processed.

Year-to-date, the domestic terminal has reached a 7 percent year-on-year growth when compared to 2023, with over 4 million passengers moving through the terminal.

The number of international visitors to Cape Town is set to increase with some planning to expand operations to the destination also known as the Mother City.

Air Botswana will launch two new services – Kasane and Maun- each with three weekly flights – starting November 1.

The carrier will also increase frequencies on its existing Gaborone – Cape Town route from three to five weekly flights.

From January 10 next year, British Airways will operate its London Heathrow – Cape Town service with triple-daily flights, replacing the three weekly flights from their Gatwick service.

Kenya Airways has been operating all flights on its existing non-stop Nairobi – Cape Town route with a Boeing 787-8 since August 1.

Cape Town International is the second busiest airport in South Africa, after OR Tambo International, and in the top five of the largest airports in the continent.

– CAJ News