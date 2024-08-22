Media rights regress under new Zambian government

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – A ZAMBIAN journalist is facing up to seven years in

prison for his reporting on corruption and poor governance in the

southern African nation.

The hardship faced by the media man, Thomas Allan Zgambo, is seen as the

latest in a series of repression by the government of President Hikainde

Hichilema, who came into power in 2021 with a pledgeto uphold media

rights.

It is at least the third time that Zgambo has risked imprisonment for

his online journalism, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists

(CPJ).

On August 6, he was arrested on allegations of publishing seditious

material, which under Zambian law includes content advocating for the

overthrow of the government or raising “disaffection” among the public.

This was for his July 28 commentary on the Facebook page of the online

news outlet, Zambian Whistleblower, which called on the government to be

transparent about any links between a property it had rented and

Hichilema.

“President Hakainde Hichilema’s promises to ensure media freedom in

Zambia ring hollow after a journalist who criticized him was arrested

and charged with an offense that carries a lengthy prison term,” said

CPJ Africa Programme Coordinator, Muthoki Mumo.

Mumo said Zambian authorities must immediately drop all legal

proceedings against Zgambo.

“In addition, Zambia should scrap laws that criminalize the work of the

press.”

Zgambo was first charged with sedition in 2013 after documents about the

then-President, Michael Sata, were found in his home.

He was released on police bond but never received a date to appear in

court.

Sata died in 2014.

– CAJ News