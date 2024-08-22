Media rights regress under new Zambian government

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia
Zambia Bureau
LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – A ZAMBIAN journalist is facing up to seven years in
prison for his reporting on corruption and poor governance in the
southern African nation.
The hardship faced by the media man, Thomas Allan Zgambo, is seen as the
latest in a series of repression by the government of President Hikainde
Hichilema, who came into power in 2021 with a pledgeto uphold media
rights.
It is at least the third time that Zgambo has risked imprisonment for
his online journalism, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists
(CPJ).
On August 6, he was arrested on allegations of publishing seditious
material, which under Zambian law includes content advocating for the
overthrow of the government or raising “disaffection” among the public.
This was for his July 28 commentary on the Facebook page of the online
news outlet, Zambian Whistleblower, which called on the government to be
transparent about any links between a property it had rented and
Hichilema.
“President Hakainde Hichilema’s promises to ensure media freedom in
Zambia ring hollow after a journalist who criticized him was arrested
and charged with an offense that carries a lengthy prison term,” said
CPJ Africa Programme Coordinator, Muthoki Mumo.
Mumo said Zambian authorities must immediately drop all legal
proceedings against Zgambo.
“In addition, Zambia should scrap laws that criminalize the work of the
press.”
Zgambo was first charged with sedition in 2013 after documents about the
then-President, Michael Sata, were found in his home.
He was released on police bond but never received a date to appear in
court.
Sata died in 2014.
– CAJ News